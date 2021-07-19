“Frogman” counterterrorist team makes debut in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:04, July 19, 2021

(People's Daily Online/Yi Jianyun)

Ten SWAT team members from the Kunming police in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, have been selected to form a new underwater counterterrorist force - the “frogmen”. They are named after the frog fins they wear when carrying out their tasks, and are thus capable of both diving and doing special operations.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)