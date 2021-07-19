Home>>
“Frogman” counterterrorist team makes debut in SW China's Yunnan
Ten SWAT team members from the Kunming police in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, have been selected to form a new underwater counterterrorist force - the “frogmen”. They are named after the frog fins they wear when carrying out their tasks, and are thus capable of both diving and doing special operations.
