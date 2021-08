Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows a herd of wild Asian elephants in Mojiang County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. At 11:48 p.m. Thursday, which was also World Elephant Day, the herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants that caught global attention returned to their traditional habitat in Mojiang County of Pu'er City. (Photo by He Yougang/Xinhua)