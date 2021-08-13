Flower tours lead residents to prosperous life in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:40, August 13, 2021

The booming development of flower-themed rural tourism in Qushi town, Tengchong city in southwest China’s Yunnan province has led local residents to a moderately prosperous life.

The industry has provided jobs for over 10,000 people and helped catalyze local economic growth. Last year, the town’s per capita income exceeded 12,000 yuan (about $1,852).

Since 2019, the town has built 10 viewing areas surrounded by floral landscapes by planting roses, verbena flowers and other flowers, ensuring that tourists can enjoy the view of flower beds all throughout the year.

The town has also developed improved infrastructure, which has facilitated a boom in related industries such as catering, homestay, and cultural tourism.

