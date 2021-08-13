Home>>
Flower tours lead residents to prosperous life in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:40, August 13, 2021
|(Photo/CCTV News)
The booming development of flower-themed rural tourism in Qushi town, Tengchong city in southwest China’s Yunnan province has led local residents to a moderately prosperous life.
The industry has provided jobs for over 10,000 people and helped catalyze local economic growth. Last year, the town’s per capita income exceeded 12,000 yuan (about $1,852).
Since 2019, the town has built 10 viewing areas surrounded by floral landscapes by planting roses, verbena flowers and other flowers, ensuring that tourists can enjoy the view of flower beds all throughout the year.
The town has also developed improved infrastructure, which has facilitated a boom in related industries such as catering, homestay, and cultural tourism.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In China’s Yunnan, sunflowers paint an idyllic picture
- In pics: Come and watch 67 kinds of water birds at Tengchong in China’s Yunnan Province
- After over 110 days, China's wandering elephants back to suitable habitat
- Timeline: Travels of China's wandering elephant herd
- In pics: Park in SW China’s Yunnan becomes a paradise for birds, boasts rich biodiversity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.