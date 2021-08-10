In pics: Park in SW China’s Yunnan becomes a paradise for birds, boasts rich biodiversity

People's Daily Online) 14:37, August 10, 2021

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Anning, Yunnan Province.)

Photo shows a mid-lake island in Donghu Park in Anning, a county-level city near Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The island provides an ideal habitat for hundreds of birds, including egrets, grey herons, and corncrakes.

In recent years, Anning has made intensive efforts to protect the ecological environment while continuing to develop its economy. As a result, it has witnessed a constantly improving environment and has made progress in boosting local biodiversity.

