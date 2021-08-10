Home>>
In pics: Park in SW China’s Yunnan becomes a paradise for birds, boasts rich biodiversity
(People's Daily Online) 14:37, August 10, 2021
(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Anning, Yunnan Province.)
Photo shows a mid-lake island in Donghu Park in Anning, a county-level city near Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The island provides an ideal habitat for hundreds of birds, including egrets, grey herons, and corncrakes.
In recent years, Anning has made intensive efforts to protect the ecological environment while continuing to develop its economy. As a result, it has witnessed a constantly improving environment and has made progress in boosting local biodiversity.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 150,000 evacuated to avoid wandering elephants in China's Yunnan
- China's wandering elephants approach traditional habitat in Yunnan
- Luke Dauner: Kunming is the GREATEST land for Biodiversity Dialogues
- In pics: various species of colorful snakes in Yunnan
- Migrating Asian elephants begin to head home safely in Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.