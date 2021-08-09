Home>>
In pics: various species of colorful snakes in Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:20, August 09, 2021
|Photo shows a Zaocys nigromarginatus at Gaoligong Mountain in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Li Jiahong)
Southwest China’s Yunnan province, a renowned biodiversity hotspot on the planet, is home to various species of colorful snakes, which play an invaluable role in maintaining the ecological balance of their natural habitat.
