In pics: various species of colorful snakes in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:20, August 09, 2021

Photo shows a Zaocys nigromarginatus at Gaoligong Mountain in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Li Jiahong)

Southwest China’s Yunnan province, a renowned biodiversity hotspot on the planet, is home to various species of colorful snakes, which play an invaluable role in maintaining the ecological balance of their natural habitat.

