China's wandering elephants approach traditional habitat in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:20, August 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2021 shows a herd of wild Asian elephants crossing the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants roaming around in Yunnan is approaching their traditional habitat. At about 8 p.m. Sunday, the herd crossed the Yuanjiang River with artificial guidance, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration. It has been around 17 months since the herd bid farewell to their original habitat in a nature reserve in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua)

