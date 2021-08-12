In pics: Come and watch 67 kinds of water birds at Tengchong in China’s Yunnan Province
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
When the morning mist starts to rise from the surface of East Lake, one can see countless water birds waking up and playing at Tengchong in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
According to a local employee at the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve, there are 67 kinds of water birds found in Tengchong, 11 of whom are from the heron family.
In Tengchong, a paradise for egrets, one can often see flocks of these white birds co-existing with the local people. In Jietou Town at the foot of Mt. Gaoligongshan, egrets tend to stand on the back of cattle or search for food in spring mud during the spring ploughing season. Farmers will also often take a rest beside them, which forms a picture of harmony between humanity, domesticated animals and birds.
