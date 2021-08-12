Home>>
In China’s Yunnan, sunflowers paint an idyllic picture
(People's Daily Online) 11:03, August 12, 2021
(Photo/Courtesy of the media convergence center of Anning, Yunnan Province)
Recently, over 200 mu of oil sunflowers blossomed at the Muyang Lake Scenic Area, Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The sunflowers swung with the wind, showcasing their waving branches and fully grown flowers. The breathtaking sea of flowers has continued to draw in thousands of visitors every day.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
