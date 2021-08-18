Dance show demonstrating aesthetics of Song Dynasty to make debut

A press conference for the dance show is held at People's Daily Online on Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A dance show demonstrating the unique aesthetics of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) will be staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China between Aug. 20 to 22.

The show, entitled “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting”, salutes “A Panorama of Mountains and Rivers,” a masterpiece of traditional Chinese painting from Wang Ximeng (1096-1119), a genius painter from the Song Dynasty.

As a researcher from the Palace Museum in Beijing unfolds the painting inch by inch, the man, who has devoted himself to the study of the masterpiece, travels back in time to watch the process the ancient painter used to painstakingly create the work, decoding the secrets behind the inherent uniqueness of the painting.

The show will guide the audiences to explore the legendary world of traditional Chinese art by drawing an emotional connection between the ancient painting and modern-day people.

A promotional photo for the dance show. (Photo/The China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

The show is produced by the Palace Museum in Beijing, the China Oriental Performing Arts Group, and People’s Daily Online. Usunhome Group, a player in China’s cultural industries, co-produced the show.

At a press conference held on Aug. 18, a poster and promotional photos of the show were revealed for the first time, lifting the veil on some of its scenes.

The show will go on a nationwide tour, with more than 50 shows in 18 cities across the country, which will kick off starting in September.

