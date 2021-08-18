Paratroopers train in Tibet

China Military Online) 09:30, August 18, 2021

A paratrooper assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA Tibet Military Command opens his parachute while descending to the drop zone after jumping out of a transport helicopter during a training exercise on July 30, 2021. This exercise effectively beefed up the paratroopers’ multi-dimensional assault and penetrating strike capabilities on plateau. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Shudong)

