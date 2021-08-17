Home>>
Tibetan elementary school students do morning exercises
(People's Daily App) 10:46, August 17, 2021
Elementary school students do morning exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibetan music and dance has been integrated into the exercises to help students fully refresh themselves in a cheerful rhythm.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.