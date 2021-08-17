Languages

Archive

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Home>>

Tibetan elementary school students do morning exercises

(People's Daily App) 10:46, August 17, 2021

Elementary school students do morning exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibetan music and dance has been integrated into the exercises to help students fully refresh themselves in a cheerful rhythm.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories