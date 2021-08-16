Stunning late summer scenery in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 16:12, August 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken in August 2021 shows a winding road on a mountain at about 5,000 meters above sea level before entering Yumai Township in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

Located in the northeast of Longzi County in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region, Yumai Township is one of the most remote towns in China.

