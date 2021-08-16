Home>>
Stunning late summer scenery in Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 16:12, August 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken in August 2021 shows a winding road on a mountain at about 5,000 meters above sea level before entering Yumai Township in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Located in the northeast of Longzi County in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region, Yumai Township is one of the most remote towns in China.
