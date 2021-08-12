China to issue commemorative coins for 70th anniversary of Tibet’s peaceful liberation

People's Daily Online) 16:07, August 12, 2021

Photo shows the front side of the 8-gram gold coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, is set to issue a set of commemorative coins on Aug. 16 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet, the bank announced via its website.

The set will consist of one gold coin and one silver coin, the bank said, adding that both will be legal tender.

Both coins will feature China’s national emblem, along with the country’s official name and the year of issuance on the front side, and will be inscribed with Chinese and Tibetan characters reading “the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet” on the reverse side.

The gold coin, with a diameter of 22 millimeters, contains eight grams of pure gold and has a face value of 100 yuan (about $15.4); while the silver coin, which is 40 millimeters in diameter, contains 30 grams of pure silver and has a denomination of 10 yuan.

A total of 10,000 gold coins and 20,000 silver coins will be made available for purchase, the bank said.

