Thursday, August 12, 2021

Sneak Peek: Exploring Tibet

(People's Daily Online) 14:26, August 12, 2021

70 years in Tibet, a momentous transformation. The snow-covered Plateau takes on a new look. Watch a sneak peak of "Tibet, 40 hours to see", a People's Daily Online documentary series.

