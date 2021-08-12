Home>>
Sneak Peek: Exploring Tibet
(People's Daily Online) 14:26, August 12, 2021
70 years in Tibet, a momentous transformation. The snow-covered Plateau takes on a new look. Watch a sneak peak of "Tibet, 40 hours to see", a People's Daily Online documentary series.
(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tibetan antelopes no longer endangered as population grows
- Tibetan drama graduates stage Hamlet in Lhasa
- Panchen Lama visits Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, China's Tibet
- Tibetan villagers in Nyingchi become prosperous through rural tourism
- Sci-tech innovation advances Tibet's agricultural development
- Tibet's multi-ethnic community passes on unity tradition
- Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture marks 70th anniv. of founding
- New study sheds light on plants' adaptability to high altitude
- Whistling arrow in Tibet soars through history
- Traditional Tibetan carpets improve villagers’ lives in NW China’s Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.