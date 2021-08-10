Panchen Lama visits Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:27, August 10, 2021

The 11th Panchen Lama, Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the association's Tibet branch, visits the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2021. The 11th Panchen Lama visited the Tashilhunpo Monastery on Sunday and Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

