Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture marks 70th anniv. of founding

Ecns.cn) 16:30, August 05, 2021

A local resident performs horse racing during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

The performance told the story of Yushu's development through melodrama, singing and dancing.

