Tibet launches mobile vaccination van to reach remote residents

Xinhua) 13:03, July 29, 2021

LHASA, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has recently rolled out its first mobile vaccination van to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals, according to local health authorities.

Targetting people in remote areas and vulnerable groups including children and senior residents, the mobile vaccination van has come into use in Xigaze's Samdrutse District, where the vaccination rate is about 60 percent, data from the district health commission showed.

About 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be administered daily.

"The mobile vaccination van will drive to schools and nursing homes for the elderly to provide door-to-door services," said Soinam Pedron, director of the district health commission.

The van was jointly donated by officials from east China's Qingdao City, participating in a pairing-up support program in Tibet, and Qingdao Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd. The vehicle is technically equipped to adapt to the plateau environment and run smoothly on rugged roads.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)