'Freedom of speech' or 'freedom to hide'？

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:17, July 29, 2021

(Illustration/ China Daily)

The US owes Chinese netizens explanations on why it remains silent on opening Fort Detrick lab for investigation and why it launched cyberattacks on an online petition demanding that the World Health Organization (WHO) investigate the lab, said Zhao Lijian spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The petition was launched on July 17 as a response from Chinese netizens to US' politicization of the COVID-19 origins investigation. The petition asked the WHO to investigate the Fort Detrick.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)