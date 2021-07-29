China's Nanjing adds 6 more COVID-19 risk areas
A nurse takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Jiangning District of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
NANJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday added six medium-risk areas for COVID-19.
Nanjing now has four high-risk COVID-19 areas, while the number of medium-risk areas has increased from 36 to 42, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has seen daily increases of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a number of airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The city reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, bringing the total of novel coronavirus infections in Nanjing to 155.
Photos
