US -The fabricator of COVID-19 lies

People's Daily Online) 18:24, July 28, 2021

Fabricating and spreading lies, and manipulating media into hyping so-called "evidence" for "presumption of guilt" is a common practice for the White House to slander, tarnish and oppress other countries.

The impacts of the "two-man acts" staged by Washington and relevant media organizations, including the "washing powder" lie that triggered Iraq war and the fake video of "White Helmets" that started the crisis in Syria, are still lingering today, becoming an inescapable stain of the US that reminds the world of how dangerous American hegemony is.

Is Washington planning to make another "washing powder" lie, or fake some other "White Helmets" videos? If so, then it will not bring a single change to Washington's failure in pandemic control, and only marks a serious underestimation of China's resolution, willpower and capability to safeguard its interests on its way to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Peter Daszak, a member of a WHO expert team sent to China for COVID-19 origin tracing, said China is a victim of the so-called "lab leak theory." The Nature magazine said the US tone about the so-called "lab leak theory" is unsettling, and some toxic remarks might thwart efforts to study the origins of the virus.

Lies are always lies and are easily shattered by facts. In the first stage of the origin tracing work, China upheld principles of openness, transparency, science and cooperation, and did all it could to support the WHO expert team consisting of scientists from multiple countries and organize and coordinate relevant departments. The experts went to all the places they wanted to visit, and met all the people they wanted to see. China will not accept the second-phase origin tracing work which disrespects common sense and science and aims at tarnishing itself, before an investigation is carried out into the US, the hardest-hit country by COVID-19.

"You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." The rumors fabricated and spread by the US can neither blind the people nor cover the facts, and are destined to fail.

