Chinese mainland reports 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:20, July 28, 2021

Staff work at temporary laboratory for nucleic acid testing at a stadium in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2021.(Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 48 in Jiangsu Province, three in Sichuan and two each in Liaoning and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, of which 16 were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, two in Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong, Hubei, Shaanxi and Gansu.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 7,317 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,690 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 627 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,762 by Tuesday, including 862 patients still receiving treatment, 22 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,264 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 426 asymptomatic cases, of whom 411 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,979 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,599 cases, including 787 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,705 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,664 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)