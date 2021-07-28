Temporary laboratory for nucleic acid testing set up in Nanjing

Xinhua) 10:16, July 28, 2021

A staff member sends samples to a temporary laboratory for nucleic acid testing at the Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2021. The nucleic acid test laboratory named Lieying, meaning Falcon, is running around the clock to shorten the waiting time of passengers at the railway station, testing up to 6,000 samples a day. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

