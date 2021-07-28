US - The Spreader of COVID-19

People's Daily Online) 09:27, July 28, 2021

Some US government officials, when using origin tracing to stigmatize China, even shamelessly employed the words such as “responsibility” and “saving lives.” Compared with China, which has achieved major strategic results in the fight against the virus within such a short period of time, the US, enjoying the world’s most developed and maturest medical technologies, not only failed to control the pandemic at home and caused nearly 35 million infections and 610,000 deaths, but also made the virus flow outbound. When did such a US show its responsibility and genuinely care about lives?

The US failed to put the pandemic under control at home, and didn’t take effective border control measures, which further exacerbated the global spread of the virus.

According to the National Travel and Tourism Office of the US, over 23.19 million US citizens went abroad via air and land ports between April 2020 and March 2021. The period from November 2020 to January 2021 is the peak of the epidemic in the United States, with an average of 186,000 newly diagnosed cases per day. During the same period, the average number of U.S. citizens going abroad was 87,000, reaching a peak.

A May 2020 report by Tel Aviv University in Israel indicated that nearly 70 percent of the strains of the confirmed cases in the country came from the US, and a South Korean media organization also reported on Feb. 25 this year that 35 percent of the 7,000 imported COVID-19 cases in South Korea were from the US.

According to New Zealand media, 182 COVID-19 cases were imported from the US between February 2020 and January 2021. Australian Government Department of Health said in May last year that among the 6,000 confirmed cases in the country, 14 percent came from the U.S.

