TCM decoctions distributed to help fight COVID-19 in Nanjing

Xinhua) 13:00, July 28, 2021

A pharmacist of Jiangning Chinese medical hospital prepares ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2021. So far, the hospital has distributed over 15,000 doses of TCM decoctions to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

