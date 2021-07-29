China's Red Cross provides 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Syria

Xinhua) 10:19, July 29, 2021

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to Syria left Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation said.

The expenditure on the procurement and transportation of the vaccine doses was covered by donations via the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the RCSC has provided relief materials to several countries.

The vaccine aid to Syria is expected to help with the country's fight against COVID-19 and safeguard the life and health of the Syrian people, RCSC officials said.

