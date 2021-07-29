China's sharing of COVID-19 vaccines wins hearts of people globally: analyst

Staff members unload China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Shengxiong)

"Whereas the Western world has been more preoccupied with the narrow self-interest of taking care of its citizens and the maximisation of profit by big pharmaceutical companies, China is more focused on how to save humanity -- rich or poor -- by sharing its vaccines and know-how," Zambian analyst Mwansa Chalwe Snr said.

HONG KONG, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's sharing of its COVID-19 vaccines filled the gaps in the world supply, a deed that has won the hearts and minds of people globally, according to an opinion piece recently published in the South China Morning Post.

The article, entitled "Vaccine inequality: if not for China, would the West even be tackling it?" was written by Mwansa Chalwe Snr, a Zambian chartered accountant and an independent financial commentator and analyst.

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2021 shows COVID-19 vaccines at a packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

China has shipped vaccine supplies to more than 80 countries, including all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said the analyst.

China, apart from donating and selling its vaccines to countries in need, has also shown willingness to license production in other countries, which the analyst said is something that Western companies have been reluctant to do.

