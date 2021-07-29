Infographics: Tibet and its development over the past seven decades

People's Daily Online) 14:17, July 29, 2021

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet autonomous region. Since 1951, the people of Tibet have broken free from the fetters of invading imperialism for good, and embarked on a bright road of unity, progress and development with all the other ethnic groups in China.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)