People's daily life in Nyingchi, Tibet
(Xinhua) 11:08, July 29, 2021
Photo taken on March 28, 2021 shows Mount Namjagbarwa in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Nyingchi is located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. With an average elevation of 3,100 meters, Nyingchi has one of the most well-protected virgin forests in China, with a forest coverage rate of 53.6 percent. In the past five years, Nyingchi has received 32 million tourists and made a tourism revenue of over 24 billion yuan (about 3.69 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
