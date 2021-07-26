Tibet's highland barley made into various products

Xinhua) 08:42, July 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows a view of the production park of a highland barley processing company in Lhorong County, Chamdo Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Lhorong County abounds with highland barley. Traditionally, harvested highland barley were directly made into zanba (a traditional rice cake). With the updated production technique, various highland barley products have been produced after further processing such as zanba biscuit, zanba pastry and barley noodles, which boosted the added-value of agricultural products and also promoted sales. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

