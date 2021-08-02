Whistling arrow in Tibet soars through history

People's Daily Online) 15:51, August 02, 2021

Photo shows the whistling arrow contest. (Photo/Tsering Norbu People’s Daily Online)

On July 27, a whistling arrow contest was held in Bayi District, Nyingchi County, west China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. The whistling arrows made a shrill sound as they soared through the air and thunked into the bull’s eye.

“Bishu” is the Tibetan word for whistling arrow, and is an intangible cultural heritage at regional level. The whistling arrow has a history of more than 15 centuries, and plays an important part in festivals or celebrations including Spring Festival and harvest in Nyingchi. The point of the arrow, a conical wooden head with four holes on each side, emits a piercing sound that resembles a whistle when released, giving the arrow its name. It is a competitive activity and the winner receives both prize and prestige.

