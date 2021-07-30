U.S. urged to stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs

Xinhua) 10:06, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged the United States to stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a question about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday meeting the Dalai Lama's representative in New Delhi.

Zhao stressed that Tibet affairs are purely internal affairs of China, and brook no interference by any external forces.

He said the 14th Dalai Lama is not a purely religious figure, but a political exile who has long been engaged in separatist activities and attempted to split Tibet from China.

"China firmly opposes officials of any foreign country engaging in any form of contact with the Dalai Lama," Zhao said.

He said that any form of contact between the United States and the Dalai clique violates the U.S. commitment to recognize Tibet as a part of China, and not support "Tibetan independence" and activities to split China.

"The United States should keep its promise, stop interfering in China's internal affairs by using Tibet-related issues, and stop providing any support to the 'Tibetan independence' forces engaged in anti-China activities," the spokesperson said.

"China will take all necessary measures to defend its rights and interests," Zhao added.

