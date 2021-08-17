Home>>
How do Tibetans traditionally make paper?
(People's Daily App) 10:22, August 17, 2021
Tibetan papermaking is a traditional craft.
First remove the living white tissue from wolfsbane's root. Then grind, dry, flatten, boil and beat into a paste. Next mix with water to form a paper pulp. Spread evenly on a filter to form a thin layer.
Leave outside for a few days to dry in the sun and the paper is finished.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.