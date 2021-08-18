National first-class protected Phayre's leaf monkeys increase to over 2000 in SW Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:23, August 18, 2021

(Photo/Courtesy of the media convergence center of Jingdong county)

In recent years, Jingdong Yi Autonomous County of Pu’er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has stepped up its efforts to preserve the local ecological environment and its biodiversity, offering an ideal habitat for the Phayre's leaf monkey.

Phayre's leaf monkeys, which are under national first-class protection, can be found in the two national nature reserves located within Jingdong County, namely Wuliang Mountain and Ailao Mountain. According to monitoring results, the county has become home to an increasingly larger variety of rare wild animals, including over 2000 Phayre's leaf monkeys living in Wuliang Mountain alone.

