Exhibition held to showcase richness of biodiversity in NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 13:16, August 10, 2021

An exhibition displaying the achievements in ecological and environmental protection made by the Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai province recently kicked off in Xining, the provincial capital.

The Qilian Mountain National Park in Qinghai is a key area for biodiversity conservation in China. By the end of 2020, some 252 species of wild vertebrate animals had been discovered in the park. In particular, 105 snow leopards, an acutely endangered species, have been spotted there, while images of other rare animals, including jackals, Chinese desert cats, and manuls have also been recorded.

The richness of the biodiversity in the park is attributable to the concrete efforts taken by people of all ethnic groups living at the foot of Qilian Mountain, who have been working toward the goal of building the mountain into a high ground for ecological protection, scientific research and eco-cultural demonstration.

