China marks 70th anniversary of founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
(Xinhua) 08:22, August 05, 2021
A local resident performs traditional horse racing during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
