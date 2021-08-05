Languages

Thursday, August 05, 2021

China marks 70th anniversary of founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

(Xinhua) 08:22, August 05, 2021

A local resident performs traditional horse racing during a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)


