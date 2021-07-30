China's highest weather radar station put into operation in Qinghai

XINING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A new-generation weather radar station with a ground elevation of more than 4,600 meters has been put into trial operation in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

According to Qinghai Meteorological Administration, the station, which is the highest altitude weather radar station in China, is located at the hinterland of the Sanjiangyuan area.

The Sanjiangyuan area is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze River, China's longest; the Yellow River, the second-longest in the country; and the Lancang River (known as the Mekong River after it flows out of China).

With a ground elevation of 4,672.97 meters, the station is at the top of the mountain to the north of Yushu Batang Airport and about 30 km from downtown Yushu city.

Officials from the Qinghai Meteorological Administration said that the weather radar station has met technical requirements for operation after two months of installation and testing.

The radar station fills the gap of high-altitude meteorological data monitoring in the Sanjiangyuan area. It will provide weather monitoring for animal husbandry production, ecological environment protection, disastrous weather forecasts and early warning, and aviation meteorological services in the region, noted the officials.

