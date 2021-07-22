Trade fair on green development opens in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 17:03, July 22, 2021

XINING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A trade fair on green development kicked off Thursday in northwest China's Qinghai Province, attracting a total investment of 240 billion yuan (about 37 billion U.S. dollars) on opening day.

The 22nd Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development was unveiled in the provincial capital Xining, with a series of online and offline activities held, such as forums and projects promotion.

Qinghai held the first trade fair in 2000. The total contract amount of investment projects signed during the fairs has exceeded 2.04 trillion yuan, which has significantly promoted the adjustment of economic structure and industrial transformation and upgrading of Qinghai.

Located on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, Qinghai Province boasts rich mineral, cultural and tourism resources.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)