Picturesque blue ripples in Qinghai Lake
(Ecns.cn) 14:30, June 08, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2021 shows the picturesque blue ripples at Erlangjian scenic area in Qinghai Lake, Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiangning)
