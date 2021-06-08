Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, greets employees of a company producing carpets in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

XINING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday started an inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

In Xining, the provincial capital, Xi visited a company producing carpets and learned about how it leveraged the advantages of local resources and used new design concepts to boost its products' competitiveness, create jobs and increase the income of locals.

Xi also visited a residential community in Xining to learn about its efforts to strengthen Party building, improve community-level governance and advance ethnic unity and progress.

