Xi calls for unprecedented efforts to improve global environmental governance

Xinhua) 15:40, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that the international community should work together with unprecedented ambition and action to strive for a fair and reasonable system of global environmental governance featuring win-win cooperation and promote the sustainable development of humanity.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the World Environment Day events held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

