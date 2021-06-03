Xi highlights vital role of BRI solidarity

China Daily) 08:42, June 03, 2021

The X9041 train prepares to leave Xi'an International Port for Kazakhstan in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

President has talks with Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Dominican Republic leaders

China and Kazakhstan should foster new growth engines in bilateral cooperation in fields such as green energy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and digital finance to jointly promote the high-quality building of the Belt and Road, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remark in a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also spoke on the phone on Wednesday with Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, and Luis Abinader, the president of the Dominican Republic.

The friendship between China and Kazakhstan, as permanent comprehensive strategic partners, is built on a deep foundation and powered with strong impetus, Xi said.

In promoting the high-quality building of the Belt and Road, Xi said the two sides should scale up cooperation in production capacity, trade, agriculture and infrastructure and keep improving their level of connectivity.

The two nations should jointly build a green Silk Road, a health Silk Road and a digital Silk Road, adding that Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation in areas such as telemedicine and traditional medicine, he said.

China will continue to offer help and support to Kazakhstan in its fight against COVID-19, and the two sides should work more closely in law enforcement, security and defense affairs to jointly safeguard regional peace and security, he said.

Tokayev hailed China's historic achievements under Xi's leadership, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has further exemplified the importance and necessity of China's proposal to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The two nations are genuine permanent comprehensive strategic partners, and Kazakhstan would never do anything that harms China's interests under any circumstances, he said.

In his talks with Aliyev, Xi said China and Azerbaijan have supported each other in the face of the raging pandemic, which truly embodies their friendship.

The two sides should amplify their traditional friendship, deepen win-win cooperation, enhance mutual support and use the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties next year to work toward greater progress in bilateral relations and more benefits for the two peoples, he said.

China sees Azerbaijan as an important partner in the joint building of the Belt and Road, and the two sides should share opportunities, jointly plan development and ensure the sound planning and progress of Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

China will import more high-quality produce from Azerbaijan and support more of its businesses to invest and start new businesses in the nation, Xi said.

He highlighted the need for the two nations to step up cooperation in international transportation and logistics, promote the building of a Eurasian transportation corridor and improve regional connectivity, adding that China will continue to offer aid to help the nation fight COVID-19.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan welcomes investment by more Chinese businesses, and the nation stands ready to step up communication and cooperation with China on regional affairs.

China is a true partner of Azerbaijan, and the nation has supported China's position, and will continue to do so, on issues regarding Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

While speaking with Abinader, Xi said China highly appreciates the Dominican Republic's firm adherence to the one-China policy and its regarding ties with China as a priority in its foreign relations.

China will continue to do its best to help the Dominican Republic fight the pandemic and is willing to make joint efforts to bring bilateral relations to a higher level, he said.

Abinader expressed sincere appreciation for China sending medical supplies and vaccines to the Dominican Republic to assist its fight against COVID-19, saying that the nation firmly adheres to the one-China policy and would like to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and economics.

