Xi eyes better China-Kazakhstan relations

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to make their good relations even better.

In a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi called for concerted efforts to continuously develop bilateral cooperation in various fields and always advance the China-Kazakhstan relationship in the right direction.

Xi pointed out that China and Kazakhstan are permanent comprehensive strategic partners, and their friendship enjoys a solid foundation and a strong impetus.

This year bears unique significance to both countries, as the Communist Party of China (CPC) is about to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, and Kazakhstan the 30th anniversary of its independence, Xi noted.

China, he added, is willing to join hands with Kazakhstan to further consolidate the close relationship between the two nations and the two peoples, and usher in a brighter future of the development of both countries.

Xi stressed that bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, and has also set a good example for the international community.

The two sides should continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen cooperation in such fields as industrial capacity, trade, agriculture and infrastructure, and continuously improve connectivity, he suggested.

Meanwhile, Xi said joint efforts should also be made to foster new growth areas for cooperation in green energy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital finance and other areas, and build a green Silk Road, a health Silk Road and a digital Silk Road.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in such fields as telemedicine and traditional medicine, and continue to provide assistance and support for Kazakhstan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The two sides, he added, should also enhance cooperation in law enforcement, security, defense and other areas, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

For his part, Tokayev warmly congratulated the CPC on its 100th anniversary, adding that under Xi's strong leadership, China has made historic achievements in its development, and the Chinese people is purposefully striding forward on the journey of achieving the two centenary goals and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The series of major initiatives and proposals China has put forward have won the appreciation and support of the international community, he said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has further proved the importance and necessity of China's call for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and demonstrated the strong relevance of the BRI in the new era.

Kazakhstan and China are truly permanent comprehensive strategic partners, and the Kazakh side will under no circumstances do things that harm China's interests, he stressed.

He added that his country is grateful for the vaccines and other valuable support China has provided for its fight against COVID-19, and stands ready to continuously cement and deepen bilateral relations.

He called for joint efforts to earnestly boost Belt and Road cooperation, enhance collaboration in such areas as trade, economy, infrastructure and health.

Kazakhstan, he said, is also willing to intensify communication and coordination with China within such regional and international frameworks as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

