Xi's warm moments with children

(People's Daily App) 09:57, June 01, 2021

"Grandpa Xi looks handsome in his jacket. He looks shy, with big eyes and tall."

This is from the diary of a 7-year-old girl. Although she could not write complicated words, readers can picture in their mind the amiable "Grandpa Xi."

"Grandpa Xi" refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has always expressed care for the healthy growth of children.

On the playground, in the classroom, during extracurricular activities, he has had many heartwarming moments with them.

