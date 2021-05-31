Home>>
Xi's article on history learning to be published
(Xinhua) 16:39, May 31, 2021
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the learning of the histories of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the People's Republic of China, the nation's reform and opening up, and socialist development, will be published Tuesday.
The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Zhonglin elected governor of central China's Hubei Province
- CPC establishes ties with over 600 political parties, organizations worldwide
- CPC leadership is key to China's transformation: Japanese businessman
- Many lessons can be learned from CPC's governance: U.S. expert
- Scientists hail Xi's speech on innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.