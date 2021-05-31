Xi's article on history learning to be published

Xinhua) 16:39, May 31, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the learning of the histories of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the People's Republic of China, the nation's reform and opening up, and socialist development, will be published Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

