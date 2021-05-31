CPC establishes ties with over 600 political parties, organizations worldwide

Xinhua) 14:06, May 31, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has established relations in various forms with more than 600 political parties and organizations in over 160 countries and regions, according to a seminar held in Shanghai.

The seminar was co-held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and the Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations on Saturday.

Nearly 30 guest speakers from universities and research institutions in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong delivered speeches to the seminar, which drew more than 150 experts and scholars.

The seminar stressed that more than 330 political parties and organizations in nearly 140 countries had expressed their support to the CPC and to China's fight against COVID-19 since last year.

Over 240 political parties and international organizations of political parties in more than 110 countries stood with the CPC to oppose the politicization of public health issues, according to the seminar.

