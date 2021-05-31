Home>>
Wang Zhonglin elected governor of central China's Hubei Province
(Xinhua) 14:47, May 31, 2021
WUHAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhonglin was elected governor of central China's Hubei Province by the provincial legislature on Sunday.
Wang was elected by the 13th Provincial People's Congress of Hubei during its sixth session.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC establishes ties with over 600 political parties, organizations worldwide
- CPC leadership is key to China's transformation: Japanese businessman
- Many lessons can be learned from CPC's governance: U.S. expert
- Scientists hail Xi's speech on innovation
- Grassroots Party officials share poverty-relief experience
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.