Video: We Are China

Wang Zhonglin elected governor of central China's Hubei Province

Xinhua) 14:47, May 31, 2021

WUHAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhonglin was elected governor of central China's Hubei Province by the provincial legislature on Sunday.

Wang was elected by the 13th Provincial People's Congress of Hubei during its sixth session.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)