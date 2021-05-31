Xi chairs leadership meeting to address ageing of population

Xinhua) 16:44, May 31, 2021

People enjoy complimentary meals at a canteen for senior citizen in Yingshan Village, Longxun Township, Dehua County of Quanzhou City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to hear reports on major policy measures to actively address the ageing of population during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The meeting reviewed a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term balanced population growth.

