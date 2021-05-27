Xi's remarks on promoting global cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has been calling for strengthened cooperation in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as concerted efforts to build a global community of health for all.

The following are some highlights of his recent remarks in this regard.

May 26, 2021

During a phone conversation with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Xi said that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have been supporting each other, and carrying out sound cooperation in such fields as pandemic prevention and control as well as production resumption.

China is willing to continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for Montenegro's fight against the pandemic, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Xi said.

In a telephone conversation with Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Xi said that China will continue providing as much support as possible for Nepal's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he believes the Nepali people will surely win the final victory over the virus.

May 24, 2021

In a telephone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Xi said the two sides should carry on the good tradition of unity and mutual support, join hands to effectively handle and control the COVID-19 pandemic, and substantively protect the people's lives and health.

China, he said, stands ready to continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for Vietnam's fight against the pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Xi noted that China and Iran, sticking together and helping each other, have joined hands to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve positive results in bilateral practical cooperation.

China will continue to firmly support Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and is willing to provide as much assistance as possible for Iran's fight against the pandemic and help the Iranian people prevail over the virus, he said.

May 21, 2021

Xi delivered a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.

"We must stick together and promote solidarity and cooperation. The pandemic is yet another reminder that we humanity rise and fall together with a shared future," Xi said.

"Confronted by a pandemic like COVID-19, we must champion the vision of building a global community of health for all, tide over this trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus," Xi added.

"Let us join hands and stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly advance international cooperation against COVID-19, build a global community of health for all, and work for a healthier and brighter future for humanity," said the Chinese president.

