Xi, Spanish PM Sanchez talk on bilateral, China-Europe cooperation

Xinhua) 08:20, May 27, 2021

A China-Europe freight train carrying medical supplies bound for Madrid of Spain departs the city of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2020. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- It is foreseeable that in the future, China-Europe relations will embrace new opportunities and meanwhile confront various challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

In a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi noted that the key is to firmly grasp the general direction of the comprehensive strategic partnership, properly manage differences and maintain the main tone of win-win cooperation.

Xi asked Sanchez to convey his cordial greetings to King Felipe VI. Noting that China and Spain are important strategic partners and important cooperation partners, Xi said the two sides should understand and support each other.

China stands ready to work with Spain to expand bilateral trade, actively promote cooperation projects in such areas as port logistics, smart cities and clean energy, strengthen third-party cooperation with Latin America and Africa, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi said.

Xi stressed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China-Europe practical cooperation has shown tremendous potential. He expressed his hope that the Spanish government will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the steady and long-term development of China-Europe relations.

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said the CPC maintains friendly relations with more than 560 political parties in more than 160 countries.

China and Spain, he added, should strengthen exchanges between their political parties, deepen experience sharing on state governance, and contribute wisdom to both countries' pursuit of development paths in line with their respective national conditions as well as the improvement of global governance.

The Royal Post Office building is illuminated with red light to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Sanchez conveyed King Felipe VI's sincere greetings to Xi, saying that since last year, Spain and China have gone through the test of COVID-19 and maintained sound development of their ties.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has achieved remarkable results, with a substantial increase in Spain's agricultural exports to China, Sanchez noted.

In the face of the severe challenges posed by COVID-19, it is all the more important for all countries to work together and uphold multilateralism, he said.

Spain is ready to work with China to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he said, adding that his country welcomes Chinese enterprises' investments and cooperation.

Spain, he said, stands ready to continue to play a positive role in advancing the development of the strategic partnership between Europe and China.

