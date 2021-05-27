Xi says China to continue providing support for Nepal's fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:17, May 27, 2021

A staff member unpacks China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 29, 2021. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will continue providing as much support as possible for Nepal's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he believes the Nepali people will surely win the final victory over the virus.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Since the onset of the pandemic, China and Nepal have firmly supported each other in fighting against the coronavirus disease, and carried out in-depth anti-epidemic cooperation, which has highlighted the spirit of sticking together through thick and thin, Xi said.

Noting that South Asia is undergoing a new wave of infections and Nepal is facing severe challenges, Xi said the Chinese central and local governments as well as non-governmental organizations were among the first to take actions, offering much-needed medical supplies and equipment as well as vaccines to Nepal, and sharing with the Nepali side experience in epidemic prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment.

Recalling that he and Bhandari jointly announced the new height of Mount Qomolangma in December last year, Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations, and is willing to share China's development opportunities with Nepal.

Photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows the scenery of Mount Qomolangma at sunset. The new height of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak, is 8,848.86 meters, China and Nepal jointly announced in December, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

He called for concerted efforts to accelerate Belt and Road cooperation, steadily advance the building of the trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and continuously lift the two countries' strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity to higher levels.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, Xi stressed, adding that China will not forget Nepal's valuable support.

China will, as always, support Nepal in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, respect the Nepali people's independent choice of development path, and support Nepal's economic and social development, Xi said.

China is willing to work with Nepal to intensify coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, firmly uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he added.

On behalf of the Nepali government and people, Bhandari warmly congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary of founding, saying that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has made remarkable achievements in economic and social development, especially in poverty alleviation and outer space exploration.

She expressed her belief that under the leadership of the CPC, China will continue to achieve greater success on the road of peaceful development.

Noting that Nepal and China are strategic partners who have been friendly for generations, Bhandari said Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow any forces to use the Nepali territory for any anti-China activities.

Experts from the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University attend a video conference with medical staff in Nepal to share experience in combating the COVID-19 in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

The Nepali side thanks China for its valuable support and assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and highly appreciates the Chinese concept of building a global community of health for all, she said, adding that Nepal is ready to work with China to implement the important results of Xi's successful state visit to Nepal, promote the continuous development of Nepal-China relations, so as to help both countries achieve common development and lasting prosperity.

